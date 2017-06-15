Dealership's response to panhandler goes viral

(Photo: Facebook)

BRIGHTON, MICH. - A car dealership outside of Detroit is going viral after someone on Facebook shared a photo of a sign they displayed about a panhandler.

The man is often seen near the business in Brighton asking for money.

A dealership, located on Grand River near the I-96 off ramp, put the sign up on Tuesday, June 14.

It read, “Please Do Not give anything to this Panhandler. We offered him a full-time job at $10.00/HR. He said: ‘I make more a day than any of you’ and he did not want a job. please donate to a more worthy cause.”

According to our ABC affiliate in Detroit, the man and his son were arrested for disorderly conduct and vagrancy on Wednesday.

