Distracted driver with unrestrained toddler caught on camera

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Parents on social media are outraged over a video that appears to show a woman talking on her cell phone while a toddler plays in the passenger seat. The toddler isn't wearing a seatbelt.

Police tell Facebook commenters to calm down about video of lady in Skowhegan driving with her child unrestrained.https://t.co/21Lk4NJvDT pic.twitter.com/XNrHvcOXK6 — WCSH 6 (@WCSH6) June 8, 2017

The woman who recorded the video, who no longer wishes to be identified, told NEWS CENTER she was headed to Wal-Mart with her wife Wednesday evening just before 6:30 when she saw the driver on Madison Avenue in Skowhegan.

"We saw this at Cumberland Farms, and I tried to get her attention all the way to Rite Aid," she said. "I couldn't believe what I was seeing."

The woman also says she reported the incident to Skowhegan Police.

Officer Bucknam of the Skowhegan Police Department confirmed they are investigating, and have the name of the vehicle owner. So far, no one has been charged and Officer Bucknam could not comment if charges were coming.

The woman also posted the video to a public group on Facebook for residents in the Skowhegan area. Facebook users immediately condemned the driver, and the thread caught the attention of the Somerset County Sheriff's Office.

