Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood surprise Reba McEntire at Opry anniversary

NASHVILLE, TENN. - Dolly Parton and Carrie Underwood memorably surprised Reba McEntire and audience members at the Grand Ole Opry Friday night during the 40th anniversary of McEntire’s Opry debut.
Underwood joined McEntire for a duet on her song “Does He Love You” and just like she did 40 years ago, Parton unexpectedly joined McEntire in the Opry’s spotlight. This time instead of taking one of her songs, she helped present McEntire with an intricate, three-tier cake.
“I can’t believe Dolly Parton was here to surprise me,” McEntire captioned a photo of the country queens on Instagram.
In addition to the women, Vince Gill also showed up to honor his fellow Oklahoma native and longtime friend.
After leaving the stage, Underwood reacted with amazed disbelief.
“How is this my life?” Underwood said on social media, sharing a picture of herself with Parton, McEntire and Gill. “I got to be part of this crew celebrating @reba 's 40th anniversary of her first @opryappearance! Three legends...and me!!! So many dreams came true tonight!#OnlyAtTheOpry”
