Early voting in City of Knoxville Primary Election begins

The city of Knoxville primary election in August will have a crowded ballot, with a record-breaking 31 people qualifying to run for City Council by the noon Thursday deadline.

WBIR 6:22 PM. EDT August 08, 2017

KNOXVILLE - Early voting in the City of Knoxville Primary Election starts Wednesday, Aug. 9. 

Registered voters can vote Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at five locations. Early voting lasts through Aug. 24. Voting locations will remain open until 7 p.m. on Aug. 22-24. Saturday hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

City-County Building
Small Assembly room
400 Main Street
 
Downtown West
1645 Downtown West Blvd., Unit 34
 
Love Kitchen
2418 Matin Luther King Jr. Avenue
 
New Harvest Park
4775 New Harvest Lane
 
Cecil Webb Recreation Center
South Knoxville, New location behind the old South High School
923 Baker Ave (also listed as 953 E. Moody Avenue
 

 

Only residents of the district can vote in the Aug. 29 primary. On Nov. 7, all city of Knoxville residents will have the chance to vote on all five races.

District 6, which stretches from East Knoxville to Bearden, has 13 people vying for the same seat.

The Knoxville City Council will likely see a major shakeup with five of the nine seats up for grabs. All of the incumbents are term-limited and unable to run again.

Knox County Administrator of Elections Cliff Rodgers said typically city primaries have low voter turnout. But he hopes the enthusiasm of the candidates translates to more people coming to the polls.

 

