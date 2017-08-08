Early voting in City of Knoxville Primary Election begins

KNOXVILLE - Early voting in the City of Knoxville Primary Election starts Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Registered voters can vote Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at five locations. Early voting lasts through Aug. 24. Voting locations will remain open until 7 p.m. on Aug. 22-24. Saturday hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

RELATED: Knoxville Election 2017: Meet the candidates

City-County Building

Small Assembly room

400 Main Street

Downtown West

1645 Downtown West Blvd., Unit 34

Love Kitchen

2418 Matin Luther King Jr. Avenue

New Harvest Park

4775 New Harvest Lane

Cecil Webb Recreation Center

South Knoxville, New location behind the old South High School

923 Baker Ave (also listed as 953 E. Moody Avenue

Current district zoning map for the City of Knoxville. Every seat except for district five and the three 'at-large' seats are up for election.

LINK: Final candidate list for Knoxville City Primary

Only residents of the district can vote in the Aug. 29 primary. On Nov. 7, all city of Knoxville residents will have the chance to vote on all five races.

MORE: 31 candidates qualify for Knoxville City Council primary

District 6, which stretches from East Knoxville to Bearden, has 13 people vying for the same seat.

The Knoxville City Council will likely see a major shakeup with five of the nine seats up for grabs. All of the incumbents are term-limited and unable to run again.

Knox County Administrator of Elections Cliff Rodgers said typically city primaries have low voter turnout. But he hopes the enthusiasm of the candidates translates to more people coming to the polls.