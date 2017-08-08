Early voting in City of Knoxville Primary Election begins

KNOXVILLE - Early voting in the City of Knoxville Primary Election starts Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Registered voters can vote Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at five locations. Early voting lasts through Aug. 24. Voting locations will remain open until 7 p.m. on Aug. 22-24. Saturday hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Only residents of the district can vote in the Aug. 29 primary. On Nov. 7, all city of Knoxville residents will have the chance to vote on all five races.
District 6, which stretches from East Knoxville to Bearden, has 13 people vying for the same seat.
The Knoxville City Council will likely see a major shakeup with five of the nine seats up for grabs. All of the incumbents are term-limited and unable to run again.
Knox County Administrator of Elections Cliff Rodgers said typically city primaries have low voter turnout. But he hopes the enthusiasm of the candidates translates to more people coming to the polls.
