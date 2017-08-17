Knoxville businesses cleaned out of eclipse glasses

SOUTH KNOXVILLE - It is safe to say the hottest item in Knoxville is a pair of eclipse glasses.

Hundreds of people lined up for hours out the ACE Hardware store on Chapman Highway Thursday morning to get their hands on some last minute eclipse glasses.

Eclipse insanity! The line has more than doubled to at least 300. There's still an hour to go until Ace Hardware begins selling the glasses pic.twitter.com/icYkfvjkYv — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) August 17, 2017

It only took 45 minutes for the store to completely sell out of 2,000 eclipse glasses.

Hundreds of people stood in a line that wrapped around the building and the neighboring parking lot. Many people had been there all day.

"I was doing it if I had to camp out," said Wanda Wilkens. "No doubt."

Wilkens was one of the first in line, camping out in front of the store since 7 a.m. That's seven hours before the glasses went on sale.

"This is the first time we've ever had customers line up outside for anything we've done," said Sam Henson, the store's assistant manager.

The eclipse glasses will help people safely view the eclipse on Monday while it is not in totality.

At this point, we do not know of any other places selling eclipse glasses.

