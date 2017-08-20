Dark Side of the Moon Festival kicks off in Crossville

The Dark Side of the Moon Festival kicked off Sunday and last until Tuesday morning. (Photo: WBIR)

CROSSVILLE, TENN. - While millions of people across the country are preparing for Monday's total solar eclipse, one spot in Cumberland County is kicking of the festivities a day early.

The Dark Side of the Moon Festival kicked off today in Crossville. The two-day long event is being hosted at Oaklawn Farms and will last through Tuesday morning.





Campers at the festival are right on target to see the total solar eclipse and take in a little fun.

"We've always wanted to do a music festival out here, and you know, we picked a pretty good time I think to launch something like that cause with the eclipse, I mean it really just exploded," Oaklawn Farms owner Jason Kemmer says.

The festival combines live music, great food, and craft beer. But it's the solar eclipse on Monday bringing the crowds.





Crossville is in the path of totality and, come Monday, will experience about two-and-a-half minutes of darkness.

People from all over the country are setting up campsites and preparing to view the celestial event.

"We thought it would be something we can tell our grandkids about," camper Lori Cooke says. "It's such an important cultural event, and it's such an important scientific event."

