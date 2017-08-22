Don't need your eclipse glasses? You can donate them

KNOXVILLE - The total solar eclipse has come and gone and hundreds of people across East Tennessee are wondering what to do with their glasses.
Knoxville Pays It Forward will take your eclipse glasses off your hands to send to an orphanage in Uganda for next year's Eclipse.
They need 200 pairs of eclipse glasses for the Benjamin House in Uganda.
The group posted to Facebook Tuesday saying you can drop them off at any Knoxville Pays It Forward locations. The deadline to drop them off is Friday, Sept. 1.
Drop-off locations:
Midsouth Truck
5400 Rutledge Pike
Heritage Assisted Living
144 Felix Rd, Knoxville & 273 S Peters Rd, Knoxville
Salon Matais
3301 Bluebell Ln, Knoxville
Premier Eyecare
11121 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
Village Mercantile
4503 Walker Blvd. behind Buddy's BBQ on Broadway
Philly Pretzel Factory
Walmart Walker Springs - 8445 Walbrook Dr, Knoxville
144 Felix Rd, Knoxville, TN 37918
