Don't need your eclipse glasses? You can donate them

KNOXVILLE - The total solar eclipse has come and gone and hundreds of people across East Tennessee are wondering what to do with their glasses.

Knoxville Pays It Forward will take your eclipse glasses off your hands to send to an orphanage in Uganda for next year's Eclipse.

They need 200 pairs of eclipse glasses for the Benjamin House in Uganda.

The group posted to Facebook Tuesday saying you can drop them off at any Knoxville Pays It Forward locations. The deadline to drop them off is Friday, Sept. 1.

Drop-off locations:

Midsouth Truck

5400 Rutledge Pike

Heritage Assisted Living

144 Felix Rd, Knoxville & 273 S Peters Rd, Knoxville

Salon Matais

3301 Bluebell Ln, Knoxville

Premier Eyecare

11121 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Village Mercantile

4503 Walker Blvd. behind Buddy's BBQ on Broadway

Philly Pretzel Factory

Walmart Walker Springs - 8445 Walbrook Dr, Knoxville

144 Felix Rd, Knoxville, TN 37918

