East Tennessee glider photobombs the eclipse

(Photo: Arthur Hatcher)

All eyes were pointed to the skies Monday for the solar eclipse, and many took advantage of the rare spectacle to capture amazing once-in-a-lifetime photos.

With endless possibilities, Dandridge native Chris Layman decided he'd put his love of flight to use to help create a stunning photo.

Layman flew his paramotor glider through the skies during the partial eclipse as his photographer friend Arthur Hatcher from Sevierville captured images from the ground.

The two combined their talents to create this stunning shot of him flying across the eclipse utilizing a double exposure technique.

"During the total eclipse, or 99 percent, I saw a lot of shadow bands." Layman said. "It looked like the wildlife was everywhere. The deer were out feeding. It looked like the fish were out a little bit more. Got to see a bunch of colors."

Layman said he's been getting a ton of reactions on Facebook for the phenomenal photo.

"In my lifetime, that's probably one of the most epic pictures that I could have been a part of," Layman said. "It's one of those once-in-a-lifetime things you get a chance to do and I thought, why not I'm going for it."

Layman said he had to focus on flying and couldn't see the eclipse from the sky. He did try to capture images from his phone, but said it just couldn't do it justice.

