How solar eclipse viewing has evolved over time

One month remains until the total solar eclipse makes its path from coast-to-coast across the United States, marking the first time one has swept across the country in 99 years.

According to NASA, the only safe way to look directly at the partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters. But the methods people have used to view solar eclipses have evolved over the years.

Tucked away in her Fountain City home, Carol Harler loves all things nature. She moved to the U.S. in the 1960s after growing up in Cambridge, England.

As thousands prepare to descend upon several prime East Tennessee viewing locations, from Sweetwater to the Smokies, Harler says it’s one piece of nature she’s already experienced.

In 1954, Harler said her primary school in England distributed pieces of black and white film for students to look through.

"And they gave all these children this little square negative, and they said you must look at that," she said. "I remember seeing it go over, then it went dark, and then all the children went hushed, and then it went over again."

As a 10-year-old, she did not fully understand the mechanisms behind the eclipse, but she now wonders the safety of that viewing method.

University of Tennessee professor Mark Littmann has authored several books on solar eclipses. He said people have been changing the way they view solar eclipses since the beginning of history.

"Socrates, for instance, warned people against looking at partial eclipses directly. He suggested looking at the reflection of the sun in a pool of water," Littmann said.

He said others looked through smoked glass. "But again, how well have you smoked the glass?" he asked.

Those methods are no longer deemed safe. Experts say the safest method is through a black polymer filter.

In the meantime, with watch parties are being prepared from Knox County, to Sweetwater and the Smokies, Harler is ready to relive her childhood memories.

"I'm going to get me a T-shirt that says been there, seen that!" she laughed.

