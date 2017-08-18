Looking back at the 1918 eclipse in East Tennessee

In 1918, the Smoky Mountains were hard to access, and not yet a National Park. (Photo: Custom)

It’s been 99 years since a total solar eclipse traveled above the United States from coast to coast.

Monday marks the Great American Eclipse, which will cross East Tennessee. But how has life changed on Rocky Top since 1918?

Jack Neely, executive director of the Knoxville History Project, says the big story of the time was World War I.

Jack Neely discusses Knoxville in 1918. (Photo: Custom)

“Every day the front page was full of war news,” he said.

He says daily, East Tennesseans were learning of hometown soldiers killed in the fighting. Headlines from local papers at the time detail the developments.





During the 1918 eclipse, the big news of the time was World War 1, which ended in November of that year. (Photo: Custom)

But Neely said life at home was in flux as well.

“It was a time of very rapid change, maybe more so than now,” said Neely.

Knoxville was ahead of the curve on prohibition, having banned the sale of alcohol a few years before.

“There were no legal saloons in Knoxville, but lots of speakeasies and lots of bootleggers too,” he said.

About 75,000 people lived in Knoxville, most of them within walking distance of downtown. Most got around by electric street cars, and personal automobiles were a growing trend. Many still traveled by horse.

A photo from Knoxville in 1915. (Photo: Custom)

The landscape might have been unrecognizable to the modern eye. The Sunsphere hadn’t been built yet, and the Tennessee Valley Authority had not yet built dams to form East Tennessee’s many lakes and reservoirs.

“The river flowed free and flooded regularly,” said Neely.

“The things we take for granted that Knoxville is known for, like the Smoky Mountains, most people had never been to the Smoky Mountains,” said Neely. “It wasn’t a national park yet. It was hard to get to the Smoky Mountains in 1918.”





In 1918, the Smoky Mountains were hard to access, and not yet a National Park. (Photo: Custom)

Many people living in rural area would still not have power or running water for years – so the June 8, 1918 solar eclipse may have come as a shock to isolated communities.

That day, the Greeneville Daily Sun warned:

“You need not become alarmed if you see the chickens go to roost. Animals all kinds may be expected to act queerly (sic). No doubt many who have not been apprised of the fact will become hysterical. If you happen to see a person praying along about this time, don’t disturb him—let him alone. The eclipse may prove a blessing in disguise to some people.”

Other writers considered the eclipse, which never reached totality in Knoxville, to be a letdown. Under the dateline ‘Pisgah,’ alongside an actual ad for healing "Snake Oil" the Daily Sun opined:

“Well, the eclipse of the sun came off according to schedule, but, except for its variety, was not so much a show after all. Perhaps we may ascribe our disappointment to the war, or to the operation of the daylight saving law.”

Congress had created time zones and daylight saving time only months before.

Others chose to wax poetic – a bulletin in The Chattanooga News read: “Rays Will Make Myriad Crescents On the Earth—Mere Man No Longer Quakes With Fear at This Celestial Phenomenon, but Realizes His Relative Insignificance in a Universe of Billions of Worlds.”

A clipping from the June 8, 1918 Greenville Sun (Photo: Custom)

“It was disappointing to a lot of people afterwards,” said Neely.

He said many expected to see the stars come out, but the path of totality ran through South Georgia. Still, watchers of the cosmos were excited for the opportunity. A researcher from the U.S. Weather Bureau in Knoxville stood on the roof of their building on Market Square and pointed a 12-foot telescope at the eclipse to photograph it.

Many, Neely says, recognized the historic event.

“In 1918, it’s interesting to know they said this is the biggest event in Knoxville for 99 years,” he said. “So they were looking forward to 2017.”





Neely says Market Square may have been recognizable in 1918. Many of the buildings are the same, though the Market House ran down the middle of the now-open square. (Photo: Custom)

And he says as much has changed since then, he still thinks of what hasn’t. Many of the facades on Market Square would have looked the same in the 1900, and then and now, it’s a gathering place for people of all backgrounds.

“Just like today, you see a combination of friends and strangers when you look out at it,” said Neely.

That proves true no matter what’s happening in the world, or in the skies above.

© 2017 WBIR.COM