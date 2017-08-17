Marinas prepare for eclipse boat traffic

Marina managers are preparing for boat traffic during the eclipse.

LENOIR CITY - If you have the opportunity to get out on the water to watch the eclipse, you may be avoiding road traffic, but there will likely be plenty of traffic on the water, too.

Rand Henke docks his boat at Fort Loudon Marina in Lenoir City, and he said he’s planning to watch the eclipse at Watts Bar Lake.

“It’s big open water down there, open sky,” Henke said.

Other boaters seem to have similar ideas or plan to anchor down on a more local waterway. Captain Mike Tarver, the manager at Fort Loudon Marina, says Monday is looking pretty busy. He said all of the pontoon boats are rented, which is unusual for a Monday and this time of year.

“It seems like there’s going to be a lot of people just anchoring out for the event, pretty stationary, where they can get a good view of what's going on,” Tarver said.

TWRA won’t have extra officers on waterways for the eclipse, but the agency does ask that boaters follow all boating rules and wear lifejackets. TWRA officers say turn on boat navigation lights during the eclipse, and don’t drive and watch the eclipse at the same time.

“Pull into a cove, anchor out there somewhere, you don’t want to be distracted and driving your boat at the same time,” said TWRA Officer Jeff Roberson.

© 2017 WBIR.COM