McClung Museum Store sold 200 eclipse glasses included in Amazon recall

An example of what to look for when purchasing or receiving a pair of eclipse glasses. The only correct option are ones that meet ISO 12312-2 requirements (see left) and are "CE" certified (right).

The Amazon eclipse glasses recall is impacting two Tennessee museums.

The almost 200 glasses sold at the McClung Museum Store are among those recalled by Amazon this past week, according to UT Knoxville.

Unfortunately, the museum does not have any replacement glasses or additional approved eclipse glasses for sale but they will offer a full refund if you return them before Aug. 21.

The museum’s glasses were guaranteed CE and ISO tested and safe solar viewing by the manufacturer but they are part of the massive Amazon recall.

If you have any questions, you ca call the museum at 865-974-2144. The museum refers customers and supporters to the National Science Foundation/American Astronomical Society website for approved sellers of eclipse glasses.

The Tennessee Museum Store also fell victim to the Amazon recall.

The museum store's recall affects 300 pairs of the $2 glasses, most of which were sold in the last week.

Museum officials said that if you purchased glasses from the museum store, you can return them for a replacement that is certified to be safe for viewing. The new certified solar eclipse glasses will be available beginning Tuesday when the museum store opens at 10 a.m.

"We are making every effort to contact buyers at this short date through our communications. Please call us at 615-741-2692 if you have any questions. We apologize for any inconvenience," the statement said.

Paulette Fox, director of public programs for the Tennessee State Museum, said she found replacement glasses at the Adventure Science Center.

