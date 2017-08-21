On my honor: Boy Scouts volunteer at Tsali Notch for the eclipse

Boy Scouts volunteered during the solar eclipse in Lenoir City. (Photo: WBIR)

MONROE COUNTY - For many people, this solar eclipse is a once in a lifetime event. But for a group of Boy Scouts from Lenoir City, it was just another great chance to serve the community.

“It probably feels like you’ve been doing pushups for like and hour,” Boy Scout Troop 770 member Jordan Thompson said.

After helping direct traffic for several hours, a group of Boy Scouts said their arms were getting tired but that’s just part of being a scout.

“We have to be helpful, courteous and kind and we’re helping these people which is helpful, then we’re also being courteous and kind by not making them do it all by themselves,” Boy Scout Justin Brown said.

Several scouts from Troop 770 from Lenoir City volunteered to help park cars and take care of trash at Tsali Notch Vineyard.

Scout Master Brian Brown said not only does the volunteering help build character and grow the scouts into better men, but it also shows them the vast Boy Scout network across the world.

"I just met a guy who just moved here from Finland and he was a Boy Scout in Finland. You get a lot of thank-yous."

Although they were here to serve, they said they are just like everyone else – excited to see totality in Monroe County.

"They’ve been saying it at every meeting and we’ve been looking forward to it a lot, cause this is a once in a lifetime, and we’re in the totality path of it."

