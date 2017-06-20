Pellissippi team tests near-space balloon for eclipse

The balloon used to track the eclipse is about 10 feet across at ground level, but can grow to about 30 feet in diameter as it gets higher, according to the PSCC team. (Photo: WBIR)

A team from Pellissippi State Community College is working to get a unique perspective on the upcoming solar eclipse.

A total solar eclipse will sweep across the U.S. on Aug. 21, a once in a lifetime experience for millions of Americans.

The PSCC group will launch a high-altitude balloon equipped with cameras as part of NASA’s Space Grant program. 55 teams are participating in 30 states.

Tuesday, the PSCC conducted a test flight of the balloon, launching near Crossville. Seth Giles and Josh Harbin monitored the flight from the Calhoun’s restaurant in Lenoir City.

Giles and Harbin track the high-altitude balloon from their ground control station. (Photo: WBIR)

“We’re trying to shake down any kind of bugs or quirks that would come from just all this software and hardware trying coordinate it all together,” said Harbin, a Pellissippi State graduate who now works at DENSO.

The team tracked the balloon using a ground-based satellite. With this technology, they hope to be able livestream video from the balloon during the eclipse. It was their first attempt live tracking the balloon.

“In the past, we’ve just recovered the balloons, usually stuck in a tree because we live in East Tennessee,” said Harbin. “And then download the payload afterwards.”

The balloons can reach around 100,000 feet in the atmosphere – high enough to see the curve of the earth.

“You won’t have as much atmospheric interference, up there it’s going to be real clean shot,” said Harbin. “You’ll have the crisp black space background and then the eclipse occurring right there. Much better image.”

The test flight was vexed by technical problems. The software that is supposed to automatically keep the balloon tuned to the ground station was off, so they had to turn the dish manually.

A shot from a previous balloon flight. (Photo: WBIR)

Connection issues also meant no live still photos, and the video camera was stuck where it couldn’t get a good shot.

“Better now than later,” said Giles, a master lab technician at Pellissippi State.

He noted how excited he was to be working with high-altitude balloons.

“This is basically making the stratosphere open source,” he said. “You’re actually able to view things that are up there, and say that, in a way, you’ve been there.”

He also said he hopes to see the shadow of the moon passing across the earth’s surface during the eclipse.

“It will be really cool to see that, because it’s something you can’t see from earth,” said Giles.

Despite the issues, the balloon came down safely near Oak Ridge. Two more test flights are scheduled before August.

During the eclipse, the team plans to launch in western South Carolina to avoid the congested airspace near the Atlanta airport.

© 2017 WBIR.COM