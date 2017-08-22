Relive the total solar eclipse: Our best video and stories

The diamond ring effect as the sun begins to peek out from behind the moon at the end of totality. (Photo: mcrowe, WBIR)

Monday's total solar eclipse was a thrilling experience, one we were very happy to share with all of East Tennessee!

We had so many crews in so many places in our more than ten hours of live coverage, even we missed some of the great stories and moments, so we wanted to gather the best of the best here to share with you:

(App users may click here or click on individual links to see the video or galleries.)

Panoramic views: Tsali Notch Vineyard

The panoramic view made Tsali Notch vineyard in Monroe County a perfect place to watch 2:30 of totality, where watchers enjoyed a 360 degree sunset:

An Alabama doctor who chases eclipses around the world chose Tsali Notch for its spectacular view, and he was not disappointed. Even he was surprised by some of what he saw:

PHOTOS: Amazing eclipse images from Tsali Notch:

Small town, big view!

Thousands gathered in Sweetwater to watch the eclipse. Three teens traveled from Washington, D.C. to see the eclipse together, and the magic moment did not disappoint! Watch as darkness descends on Sweetwater and the excitement overwhelms everyone gathered there:

A family from Washington, D.C. is thrilled to have a year of planning come to fruition as they watch the total solar eclipse in Sweetwater's Duck Park:

PHOTOS: A big crowd enjoys fun with the sun in downtown Sweetwater:

A perfect engagement

A man surprises his fiance during the magic moment--- when the moon passes totality to form what looks like an diamond ring in the sky. That's when he popped the question:

A perfect vista: Great Smoky Mountains

Tickets to view the eclipse from Clingman's Dome, the highest spot in the Smokies, sold out in minutes back in March. One lucky family from Georgia knew there was no other place they wanted to watch this amazing event:

All eyes were on the skies during the total solar eclipse, but people watching in the Smokies were also enthralled by the hushed sounds of nature all around them as their world temporarily darkened:

Totality in the Cove

A big crowd gathered at The Cove in West Knox County to enjoy the sun, and the lack of it during totality. One scientist in the crowd was thrilled to see his first total solar eclipse in East Tennessee:

Animal reactions?

We weren't really sure how animals would react during the solar eclipse. At Zoo Knoxville, which saw about 99% of totality, the crickets started chirping and the giraffes seemed to realized something was off:

PHOTOS: Most pets probably didn't even notice, but we love these pics of your pets prepared for the eclipse:

Science is cool!

Several kids watching the eclipse at Maryville College had a priceless reaction to the moment of totality, while college students collected scientific data for NASA:

YOUR PHOTOS: People across East Tennessee captured amazing photos of them enjoying the eclipse:

We had so much fun covering the total solar eclipse!! Are you already making plans for April 8, 2024? That's when the next total solar eclipse will cross the United States from Texas to Maine, just barely clipping the northwestern corner of Tennessee.

