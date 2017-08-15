Schools prepare for class on eclipse day

Solar eclipse. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) (Photo: Digital Vision., This content is subject to copyright.)

Many school systems across East Tennessee are cancelling classes on the day of the total solar eclipse, citing safety and traffic concerns.

Some schools will have class as usual, but use the eclipse as part of their lessons.

For instance, the Episcopal School of Knoxville is having an eclipse festival. All students and staff will get eclipse glasses. Teachers say they are pairing the eighth graders up with younger students to help make sure they keep their glasses on.

“This really cool scientific event and we get to form this memory together, as a school,” said Episcopal School of Knoxville teacher Wendy Teffeteller.

Schools in Morgan County will also have class on the day of the eclipse. Principal Julie Smith of Wartburg Central Elementary said teachers have been training for the event and using it as a lesson for their students. All students and staff also have eclipse glasses.

Smith said it’s up to the teacher to decide if they want to have their class go outside for a portion of the eclipse. If they do, then each student must get a permission form signed by a parent.

“Those that are staying in, they’ll be able to sit in the classroom and see outside and see that it’s getting darker,” Smith said. “So we’re kind of leaving it up to the teacher’s discretion and the parent’s discretion as to whether or not they want the child to go outside.”

Some schools will also have early dismissal.

