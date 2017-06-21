Solar eclipse will be a second chance for Sweetwater librarian

Librarian Tania Rich stands with her eclipse display at the Sweetwater Public Library. (Photo: WBIR)

On August 21, millions of Americans will watch a total solar eclipse track across the country.

It’s often described as a once in a lifetime experience – but for Tania Rich, it’s a second chance.

Rich is the director of the Sweetwater Public Library. She served in the Army and was stationed in Germany during another solar eclipse in 1999.

She brought her children outside to watch.

Tania Rich's children and neighbors ride out the rain during the 1999 eclipse (Photo: WBIR)

“At the moment of totality, we were ready for that, we had been watching on the indirect viewfinders,” said Rich. “Unfortunately the clouds moved in and it rained on us.”

“It was like, no,” she added.

RELATED: Pellissippi team tests near-space balloon for eclipse

But despite the weather, the experience was powerful. Day turned to night, and the temperature dropped. She said she will never forget it and has some advice – be with those you care about.

“Plan where you’re going to be, plan where you’re going to view it and plan who you’re going to view it with,” said Rich.

In 1999, she recalls the unrest surrounding the end of the Kosovo War. She hopes this eclipse can bring people together as well.

“I want people to realize just how connected the world is,” said Rich. “I hope it brings people together. Peace.”

© 2017 WBIR.COM