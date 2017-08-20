Sweetwater officials feel prepared for eclipse emergencies

Sweetwater is preparing for thousands of visitors trying to catch a glimpse at the total solar eclipse. (Photo: WBIR)

SWEETWATER, TENN. - With the Great American Eclipse less than 24 hours away, leaders in Sweetwater are beginning to execute their plan for the highly anticipated day.

“Everything is working out as planned,” Sweetwater police chief Eddie Byrum said. “We’re putting the finishing touches on it and getting ready for the crowd to come in tonight and tomorrow.”

Byrum said that one of the biggest factors in concerning safety throughout the day Monday is hydration. Byrum encourages visitors to bring water and stay hydrated.

Overnight Sunday and into Monday morning, police will be closing streets throughout Sweetwater for emergency vehicles.

“We’ve got routes designed specifically for our emergency traffic,” Byrum said. “It’ll only be for ambulances and first responders, that way we can always get people to where they need to be – the hospital and things like that.”

Every police officer in the Sweetwater department will be working Monday, plus several officers from other agencies including the Knoxville Police Department.

Sweetwater city recorder Jessica Morgan says the city has spent months planning the events, and for the best experience, visitors should plan as well.

“We’re asking people to be prepared to take several different alternate routes, because we think I-75 is already going to be getting busy and its probably going to be much busier in the morning,” Morgan said.

Morgan says that some people are sleeping in their cars and vendors are sleeping in their booths to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the action due to traffic snafus.

With a favorable forecast, Morgan expects that more people will choose to view the eclipse in Sweetwater.

“We’re excited to welcome everybody, though this is something that’s kind of beyond our control but it’s going to put Sweetwater on the map,” Morgan said. “We feel like we’re prepared for it.”

