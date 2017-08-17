TDOT lifts construction-related lane closures during the eclipse

Solar eclipse. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) (Photo: Digital Vision., This content is subject to copyright.)

The Tennessee Department of Transportation anticipates heavier than normal traffic on interstates and state routes during the total solar eclipse on Monday.

To assist drivers, TDOT will lift construction related lane closures and traffic restrictions from noon on Friday, Aug. 18 through noon on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The exception being in Upper East, where the previously approved traffic patterns surrounding the NASCAR races this weekend at Bristol will be followed.

