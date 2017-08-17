Things to know ahead of eclipse watch party at the Cove at Concord Park

Solar eclipse. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) (Photo: Digital Vision., This content is subject to copyright.)

KNOXVILLE - If you’re looking for a place to view the total solar eclipse and don’t want to leave the Knoxville area, the Cove at Concord Park is hosting a watch party.

Before you leave your house, you want to make sure you know the rules for the event.

The first thing the Mayor’s Office wants you to know is that all regular park rules apply. You can bring blankets, chairs and coolers but alcohol is NOT allowed.

Also, dogs are allowed as long as they stay on a leash the entire time you are at the park. Feel free to bring your own food, but there will be plenty of food options to choose from when you get the park!

The event is free and starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 3:30 p.m. Those at the Cove viewing party will be able to see the eclipse for about 1 minute and 30 seconds starting at 2:33 p.m.

The Tootsie Truck will be parked at the Cove selling food, and the Knoxville-based band RMS will play a wide variety of music from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

