Things to know before watchng the eclipse in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, TENN. - The town of Sweetwater, Tennessee will see their population grow by almost 8 times the normal amount of people to watch the total solar eclipse on Monday.

Before you head to the small town, the city has asked you to remain patient because traffic will not be the best. Also, make sure you have a plan before you leave your house.

City officials also ask people to bring their own chairs, small coolers, snacks and water. Remember, alcohol is not allowed.

If you want to bring your pet, the city said they prefer that you leave them at home so the animals stay safe and don’t get lost in large crowds.

Also, don't forget your sunscreen, cash, paper maps of the area, and medical supplies you may need throughout the day. The final item you definitely don’t want to forget are your NASA approved solar eclipse eyewear.

The city will have vendors set up in downtown Sweetwater throughout the weekend, with a movie night on Sunday. The festival for the eclipse begins at 10 a.m. Monday.

