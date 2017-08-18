Travelers fly in to McGhee Tyson to enjoy Great American Eclipse

KNOXVILLE - The eclipse will bring thousands of visitors to all of East Tennessee, making for a busy day of arrivals at McGhee Tyson Airport.

"We felt this was just a once-in-a-lifetime experience," said Tahiris Velasquez, traveling from New York.

Visitors from across the country are arriving in East Tennessee to watch the total solar eclipse.

"We are flying from New York," Julia Lyakhovich said.

"We're from New Jersey," said Eileen Rizzo.

Even more people from Charlotte, Atlanta and Houston are flying into Knoxville to see the Great American Eclipse in person.

Bill Herrin flew in from Houston to meet with friends.

"I followed the path, found out it was coming directly through their backyard, I called them and said I was coming," said Herrin.

Zac Singer and his sister Lila are visiting their grandfather, and are excited for the eclipse.

"I really want to see everything stop, just like nature stopping, because the sun won't be visible and it will be dark," said Zac Singer.

Lyakhovich's husband is an astronomer--they arrived from New York to meet with friends, and have a lot of equipment.

"Two telescopes, two cameras and a drone," Lyakhovich said.

And the visitors know their travels are only beginning, with traffic backups expected.

"You just gotta know the old back roads," said Adam Lawrence, who is traveling from Charlotte. "My dad's from here so we've got some plans to get around the traffic."

"We have a plan A, and then we have a plan B, and then maybe a plan C, we'll see," said Rizzo.

And maybe they'll avoid the hassle of getting some eclipse glasses.

"We're hearing there's going to be a hard time getting glasses," Melissa Neubert said. She's traveling from Tampa.

"We haven't got our glasses yet. We may not be looking at it but we're going to experience the dimness anyway," Neubert said.

Everyone is making sure they're ready before the big day Monday.

Airport officials say it's just another travel day for pilots and staff, but they're also busy with people going to watch Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s last race at Bristol.

