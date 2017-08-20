Tsali Notch Vineyard prepares for thousands of eclipse visitors

Tsali Notch Vineyard expects large crowds for the eclipse. (Photo: Pylipow, Katie)

MADISONVILLE, TENN. - Thousands of people are expected to get a prime view of the Great American Eclipse at an East Tennessee vineyard.

Tsali Notch is expecting at least 4,000 of people to show up with the Sun Monday morning.

The vineyard is located a few miles outside of Sweetwater and is about as close to peak totality as you can get in East Tennessee.

The winery is hosting a free event with a hilltop view of the mountains as well as one of the best views of the eclipse in the region.

Tsali Notch manager J.D. Dalton says he's excited to share the experience with visitors as well as some wine.

"I’m looking forward to seeing everybody that comes being respectful and enjoying what we see on a day-to-day basis," Dalton says.

While the event is free, employees are taking donations at the entrance. The vineyard also plans to use the hashtag #wineinthedark for its social activity related to the event.

The field across the street from the vineyard will open at 7 a.m. for parking, and the vineyard will open at 10 a.m.



There will also be vendors and food trucks on site, and wine will be available to purchase in the tasting room.



The event ends at 5 p.m.

