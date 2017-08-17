Using the Sunsphere to understand the solar eclipse

A Knoxville man says the Sunphere can be used to help understand the solar eclipse. (Photo: WBIR)

As the solar eclipse draws closer, John Cofer looked for a way to put the astronomic event in perspective. In Knoxville, he didn’t have to look far – turning to Worlds Fair Park to understand a concept that’s out of this world.

“Realizing we had the Sunsphere, it seemed like a perfect model to scale what the solar system is,” Cofer said.

A longtime amateur astronomer and space-watcher, Cofer decided to visualize the nearly 93 million miles separating the earth and the sun using the iconic piece of Knoxville’s skyline. He imagined the Sunsphere as the actual sun.

John Cofer looks up at the Sunsphere. (Photo: WBIR)

“What I’ve done is I’ve calculated what would be to scale a model of the earth, the moon, and how far it would be,” Cofer said.

Cofer wrote about it on his eclipse blog. By his math, the moon would be a baseball, and the earth, a basketball or volleyball – 1.5 miles from the Sunsphere.

Standing on a highpoint at the distance, the moon/baseball eclipses the Sunsphere – a representation of the actual event. Cofer hopes the image will help people understand the massive distances at play in our solar system, and the incredible occurrence that these bodies align for an eclipse.





At 1.5 miles away, a baseball can block out the Sunsphere. Cofer says this is representative of the solar eclipse. (Photo: WBIR)

“Most people don’t grasp how big the universe is,” he said.

Unfortunately, beyond the name, the Sunsphere may not be an ideal place to watch the eclipse. Knoxville will see a 99 percent eclipse but no totality.

Related: Things to know ahead of eclipse watch party at the Cove at Concord Park

“Partiality is nothing compared to the awe-inspiring, life changing experience of seeing a total eclipse of the sun,” said Cofer.

It really is a world of difference.

“Just really, it’s awesome inspiring,” said Cofer. “Most people might no understand just how far away they are, and how small we are in relation to the sun.”

The solar eclipse passes across East Tennessee on August 21.

© 2017 WBIR.COM