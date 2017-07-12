UT professor gives pointers on solar eclipse

UT professor Mark Littman shares his experiences with a packed house at Farragut City Hall, while onlookers take notes. (Photo: WBIR)

We are less than 6 weeks away from the total solar eclipse that will pass over the United States.

The path of totality will pass through much of East Tennessee, including the city of Farragut. That's where Mark Littman, a professor of journalism and electronic media at UT, gave a talk to more than 150 people on Wednesday at Farragut City Hall.

He urged people to invest in solar filtered-glasses for the eclipse, but says once the moon is fully over the sun, people can take off their glasses to see the full eclipse.

Littman has seen five eclipses in his lifetime and he let folks know what to expect. He emphasized that downtown Knoxville will have a 99% eclipse, but the path of totality will actually pass just a few miles south and west in places like Sweetwater, Lenoir City and Farragut.

To Littman, that 1% matters.

"It's all the difference in the world. It's the difference, literally, between day and night," says Littman. "It is the difference between having tickets for 'Hamilton', say, and going to the theater and standing in the lobby, because you can sense there's excitement, but you've missed the main event."

The town of Farragut will host an eclipse party at 1 p.m. on Aug. 21 at McFee Park.

Littman will be leading a group to view the eclipse in Wyoming, where he believes they'll have the best chance of getting clear weather.

