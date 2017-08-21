Viewing the solar eclipse from the Cove at Concord Park

More than 2,500 people turned their eyes toward the sky at the Cove at Concord Park in West Knox County Monday afternoon to view the total solar eclipse.

Some people started staking out their spots on the lawn early in the morning to get the perfect vantage point for totality.

"I want to see the total," said Pat Parrot from Powell. "I want to see the, if it happens, where it looks like snakes running all over the ground. I want to see that."

A little after 2:30 p.m. the sky over the cove darkened as the moon passed in front of the sun.

"I saw a total solar eclipse, and besides Beyonce that's the most amazing thing I've ever seen in nature," said eclipse watcher Marcus Malone. "It was amazing."

Thousands of people put on their eclipse glasses as they viewed the solar eclipse in totality for a little less than two minutes.

"I thought, isn't God awesome?" Parrott said. "What a beautiful thing we got to see today."

© 2017 WBIR.COM