What to look and listen for during the total solar eclipse

KNOXVILLE - The total solar eclipse is just two months away.

Scientists are gearing up for the big day, and hope people will be inspired to watch the rare event.

“Many of the people in the path of totality can walk out on their porch in their slippers and collect world class data,” said Matt Penn with the National Solar Observatory in a NASA press conference on Wednesday.

Studying the total solar eclipse is on the agenda for students at Linden Elementary School in Oak Ridge.

"We complain about going to school in August, but we can actually go ‘Ahh we are in school and have something educational to be excited about!'" said STEM teacher Lisa Buckner.

Through a grant, the school’s second, third and fourth graders will use special instruments for research.

“I think it’s important to get them to think about science, and get them to go into STEM careers, the best way to do that is open up the mystery,” said Buckner.

Scientists feel that same mystery will captivate more than just kids, too.

“This is an opportunity to be able to draw people from across the country into being fans of science and loving science,” said Angela Speck with The University of Missouri, Director of Astronomy.

The good news is you don't need fancy tools to make your own observations. When Aug. 21 rolls around, here's what to watch for:

1. The temperature



"There is a possibility the temperature could drop 10, 12 degrees. It’s an interesting thing to happen and you will feel it because it’s August, hot and muggy,” explained Paul Lewis with The University of Tennessee.

2. Listen and look for how the eclipse affects wildlife

“Towards twilight birds will do this swarming around thing and making lots of noise. Then it goes dark and they settle down. That will happen during the eclipse, cattle will go back to barn because it's bedtime, insects will start chirping,” explained Speck.

3. Watch the effect on plants



"Some plants will do things at night, like lotuses that will close up, or some varieties that will unfurl during darkness,” said Speck.

A unique solar event that will attract the eyes of NASA scientists, and hopefully you, too.

