What's the weather forecast for eclipse day?

KNOXVILLE - All eyes are on the forecast for Monday, August 21, 2017 for the Total Solar Eclipse--- and the news so far is good!!

It's still a little too early to know for sure, but if the forecast holds, we could have a hot, hopefully sunny day with the chance for some afternoon thunderstorms.

Here's the scientific explanation from Meteorologist Mike Witcher:

The weather models are trending for a ridge to build in, which is great news!





One of the long range models is pinpointing a trough of low pressure to swing across the Ohio Valley on Sunday with a ridge building in on Monday the 21st. That would mean showers and thunderstorms on Sunday with the passing trough, but then sinking air as the ridge builds in. With East Tennessee on the northeastern side of the ridge for that afternoon, we could get a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. and mainly for the higher elevations but drifting to the southeast if that were to verify.

Now, if the ridge builds in as forecast, for now we will see rising temperatures. Right now it looks like we could see temperatures near 90, which is where we should be for this time of year. Dew points are expected to be in the mid to upper 60's, which would give us a heat index or feels like temperature of the mid 90's. If we have tons of sunshine, it'll feel much much hotter in the direct sunlight.

Remember, we will continue to modify this forecast the closer we get!





