Which stores still have eclipse glasses in East Tennessee?

An example of what to look for when purchasing or receiving a pair of eclipse glasses. The only correct option are ones that meet ISO 12312-2 requirements (see left) and are "CE" certified (right).

Milions of people across the country will observe the Aug. 21 Total Solar Eclipse so it's important to make sure the glasses you have are safe.

MORE: Best places to see the Total Solar Eclipse

It isn’t safe to look at the sun with the naked eye. Its surface is so bright that if you stare at any portion of it, no matter how small, it produces enough light to permanently damage your retina.

RELATED: How to safely view the eclipse without burning your eyes out

Courtesy of NASA

MORE: Solar eclipse events in East Tennessee

If you don’t have welder’s goggles at your immediate disposal and aren’t a DIY sort of person, you may want to invest in a pair of eclipse glasses.

Follow this link to make sure the one's you purchase are certified as safe by the American Astronomical Society and NASA.





Solar eclipse. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) (Photo: Digital Vision., This content is subject to copyright.)

RELATED: Sweetwater to have prime view of total solar eclipse

WBIR has been working to find out where you can purchase your glasses in East Tennessee and we've learned there are more places that don't have them than do.

Stores have been getting shipments in and within 24 hours, their shipment is sold out.

As of Aug. 10 we've heard the following stores had glasses but no longer do:

Walmart

Target

CVS

Lowe's

Kroger

Pilot

Home Depot

Books A Million

The Muse

If you know of a place that still has eclipse glasses, let us know.

Sorry, but your browser does not support frames.

Some major chains allow you to order eclipse glasses from them online:

Five companies selling glasses certified as safe by the American Astronomical Society and NASA:

American Paper Optics

These glasses block out 100% of harmful ultraviolet rays, according to the American Paper Optic’s website. The glasses allow you to view the sun’s natural orange color.

If you’re purchasing them for an event, they can be customized. Those not looking to spring for a custom design can still find a range of funky glasses, including Bill Nye-themed ones.

You can purchase American Paper Optic's glasses through Walmart, Lowes, ToysRUs, Home Depot and Amazon.

TSE

You may have seen a truck recently advertising for solar glasses. According to the company’s website, the company has been conducting a sales tour throughout the U.S.

TSE has a range of products, including glasses and sun binoculars. Featured glasses include an Americana design in honor of the Great American Eclipse.

Thousand Oaks Optical

According to Thousand Oaks Optical’s website, these glasses are safe for viewing the sun at any time. The company, which has been manufacturing solar products for more than 35 years, offers both glasses and optical viewing sheets.

Rainbow Symphony

This company is offering a wide selection of products as well as customized products for businesses or organizations.

Not only does Rainbow Symphony sell an assortment of paper glasses, but they also offer designer solar viewing glasses.

Baader Planetarium

To get these glasses, you need to chat with the U.S. distributor, but German company Baader Planetarium is offering an assortment of solar viewing products.

The glasses offer 100% ultra-violet protection and reduce sunlight intensity by 99.999%. Though they aren’t available in many designs, they do sport an interesting planetary theme.

© 2017 WBIR.COM