As the scramble to find eclipse glasses enters its final weekend, they are getting tougher and tougher to find.

Here are a few places we've been notified that you may be able to get glasses this weekend. We have not independently verified each listing or the safety of the glasses. You want to make sure the glasses are certified by NASA. If possible, you should call ahead and make sure they are still available.

Uncle Lem's Mountain Outfitters is giving eclipse glasses as a gift with purchase. There are two locations in Knoxville, at 1024 Sevier Ave. and 9715 Kingston Pike.

Sugarlands Distillery says they will be selling solar eclipse glasses on Saturday. Glasses will be sold for $10 a pair and limited to 5 per person. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains.

Locations to purchase glasses:

MagiQuest – Pigeon Forge

2491 Parkway Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Doors open at 9 a.m.



Sugarlands Distilling Co.

805 Parkway Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Doors open at 10 a.m.

Tellico Landscape & Garden Center

7300 Hwy 411 South, Greenback, Tennessee

865-229-2138

Victory Baptist Church in Maryville (1025 Montvale Road) will be selling eclipse glasses on Saturday morning starting at 10 a.m. with all money raised going to support their missions programs. They are asking for a minimum $10 donation.

Zoo Knoxville is offering $4 off general admission Saturday, Aug. 19 through Monday, Aug. 21. On Monday, the first 100 visitors at the zoo will receive free eclipse glasses.

On Monday, Shoney’s will prepare its guests with a FREE Eclipse Survival Kit – a pair of solar eclipse glasses and a complimentary Chocolate Double Decker MoonPie with the purchase of any entrée, sandwich or buffet while supplies last at participating restaurants. Guests may also purchase the survival kit without meal purchase for $3.00.





Today will likely be the final day most stores receive a restock of eclipse glasses, which means you may need to look into other means of safely viewing the eclipse such as a pinhole projector if you are without a pair.

We've learned at least two stores will get in a final shipment of glasses Friday. Right now it seems hobby shops, jewelers, hardware stores and vision centers have been getting restocks, so it's possible there are more out there. It is best to call ahead to stores to find out before heading door to door.

HobbyTown USA in Turkey Creek received one last shipment of 1000 eclipse glasses but those sold out quickly on Friday. The store sold out almost immediately the day before after restocking 500 pairs.

The general manager of Treasures Jeweler said both its Knoxville and Maryville locations will have around 1,000 pairs each for sale when it opens Friday morning. The Knoxville location is at 2048 Town Center Boulevard and the Maryville location is in the Foothills Mall.

Folks also lined up early Friday morning at the Elder's Ace Hardware Store at Dixie Lee Junction in Loudon County. The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said the line of customers was causing traffic issues on Highway 11 at Highway 70.

Hwy 11 @ Hwy 70 traffic issues due to people lined up at the ACE Hardware Store to buy solar eclipse glasses.

For Knox County School Students, Indya Kincannon with the city of Knoxville said the school system will be giving all students a pair of eclipse glasses designed by local students.

It isn’t safe to look at the sun with the naked eye. Its surface is so bright that if you stare at any portion of it, no matter how small, it produces enough light to permanently damage your retina.

If you don’t have a shade 14 welding lens at your immediate disposal and aren’t a DIY sort of person, you may want to invest in a pair of eclipse glasses.

Follow this link to make sure the one's you purchase are certified as safe by the American Astronomical Society and NASA.





WBIR has been working to find out where you can purchase your glasses in East Tennessee and we've learned there are more places that don't have them than do.

Other stores have been getting shipments in occasionally, but within 24 hours of going on sale the glasses typically sell out.

As of Aug. 10 we've heard the following stores had glasses but no longer do:

Walmart

Target

CVS

Lowe's

Kroger

Pilot

Home Depot

Books A Million

The Muse

If you know of a place that still has eclipse glasses, let us know.

Five companies selling glasses certified as safe by the American Astronomical Society and NASA:

American Paper Optics

These glasses block out 100% of harmful ultraviolet rays, according to the American Paper Optic’s website. The glasses allow you to view the sun’s natural orange color.

If you’re purchasing them for an event, they can be customized. Those not looking to spring for a custom design can still find a range of funky glasses, including Bill Nye-themed ones.

You can purchase American Paper Optic's glasses through Walmart, Lowes, ToysRUs, Home Depot and Amazon.

TSE

You may have seen a truck recently advertising for solar glasses. According to the company’s website, the company has been conducting a sales tour throughout the U.S.

TSE has a range of products, including glasses and sun binoculars. Featured glasses include an Americana design in honor of the Great American Eclipse.

Thousand Oaks Optical

According to Thousand Oaks Optical’s website, these glasses are safe for viewing the sun at any time. The company, which has been manufacturing solar products for more than 35 years, offers both glasses and optical viewing sheets.

Rainbow Symphony

This company is offering a wide selection of products as well as customized products for businesses or organizations.

Not only does Rainbow Symphony sell an assortment of paper glasses, but they also offer designer solar viewing glasses.

Baader Planetarium

To get these glasses, you need to chat with the U.S. distributor, but German company Baader Planetarium is offering an assortment of solar viewing products.

The glasses offer 100% ultra-violet protection and reduce sunlight intensity by 99.999%. Though they aren’t available in many designs, they do sport an interesting planetary theme.

