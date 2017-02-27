10 Rising Hearts: Nominate a student who is making a difference

10 Rising Hearts

Do you know a student who is making a difference in their community? We want to share their story.

The 10 Rising Hearts series will highlight students who are going above and beyond to do the right thing when no one is watching. These are students who reach beyond their schools and families to help make our community better.

Whether it involves a middle schooler making a difference in their neighborhood, a local high school athlete who’s a hero somewhere other than the field or a college student volunteer their time – we are featuring young people who are making someone’s world a better place.

These stories will air monthly during Live at Five at Four.

To nominate a student who is having an impact in East Tennessee, please send an email describing them and their community service to 10Hearts@wbir.com.

(© 2017 WBIR)