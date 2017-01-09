Elusive high-speed internet sprouts in rural Tennessee

Fiber-optic cables in Morristown provide blazing internet connections via the local utility company. (Photo: Jim Matheny, WBIR)

NASHVILLE - Seven years ago, the going internet speed in rural Scott County was 1.5 megabits per second — near the bottom rung for most large providers — and the slower speed applied to businesses, homes and medical clinics.

With residents spread out, about three homes per mile, upgrades were cost-prohibitive. But with an unemployment rate hovering above 18 percent and another 400 jobs lost in a span of months, the need was significant.

“We needed the infrastructure to make it attractive to potential industries to move in,” Highland Telephone Cooperative CEO and General Manager Mark Patterson said. “How do you tell a rural area that it’s not cost effective, so you are just left on the other side of the digital divide?”

Scott County, located 60 miles northwest of Knoxville, has a population of 22,000 and is classified by the state as economically distressed, yet its local cooperative now offers among the fastest internet services in the state and the nation. The recent upgrades that include 2,700 miles of fiber installation stem from a $67 million federal grant awarded to Highland Telephone Cooperative in 2010, part of the 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.

As Tennessee officials grapple with how to improve broadband access in rural areas as a means for economic improvement, Highland and other companies in rural Tennessee are demonstrating how grant dollars can be leveraged to spur much-needed infrastructure investments.

Highland’s broadband initiative grant brought fiber to each of its service areas, which include Scott and Morgan counties in Tennessee and McCreary County in Kentucky. Twenty-five percent of the grant was a loan that will cost the cooperative $17 million over a 25-year period.

“We would never have had the funding to do this without the grant,” Patterson said. “It’s just too expensive for a company this size.”

Mark Patterson, general manager of Highland Telephone Cooperative

With the fiber access, ranging from 15 to 1,000 megabits-per-second, schools can offer distance learning, businesses can easily connect with customers and students can take courses online. The closest interstate is 20 miles away, making reliable connection that much more important to an area seeking to lure or develop business activity, Patterson said.

While cost and internet education remain hurdles for many residents, adoption rates have climbed to 60 percent from 50 percent since the fiber network was installed and nearly all businesses have signed up.

For Brandon Anderson, a radiology technician at a clinic in Scott County, the benefits of fiber internet are greatest when it comes to transferring health care data.

“With big packets of information, doing it from facility to facility was a lot harder, nowhere near as quick as it is today,” Anderson said. “If you were sending big packets of information there was no guarantee the information would make it there or if the information was going to be corrupt when it got there because there was such a long time.”

Demand for improved broadband access in rural parts of Tennessee has grown in recent years as internet connection has become increasingly important for business, health care and education. Both the Tennessee Economic and Community Development office and the Tennessee Advisory Council on Intergovernmental Relations issued studies last year highlighting the internet disparity between rural and urban areas, how that limits economic opportunity in rural areas and explored potential ways to improve connection, including grants, tax adjustments and municipal broadband expansions. According to the TACIR report, more than 423,000 Tennesseans live in census blocks where coverage does not exceed 10 megabits per second.

Gov. Bill Haslam has created a group within his administration to study the issue and legislative solutions could be proposed this year, although he has not disclosed specifics. Cooperative leaders say they are anxiously awaiting proposals.

While the focus has been on shortcomings in rural areas, Tennessee Telecommunications Association Executive Director Levoy Knowles said member cooperatives and companies, despite their small size, have been providing advanced solutions in recent years as they transform from telephone companies to internet providers.

“They are building out hundreds of thousands of miles a year,” Knowles said. “Our members are just going fast and furious trying to get fiber to the home as much as a possible and to get the speeds in rural areas as high as possible, as quick as possible…. They are putting every penny of money they’ve got into these networks.”

Knowles said TTA supports state tax credits to prompt further investments in underserved areas as well as funding for the state’ broadband fund. The fund has not received any state dollars but it could help educate residents about tools the internet provides and subsidize monthly payments to improve adoption rates. Higher adoption rates mean the investment is more feasible for providers, he said.

“There should be an effort to educate the public on how they can utilize broadband, how it can enhance their lives,” Knowles said. “We have areas with 100 percent fiber to the home and you have a 60 percent take rate. Either you can’t afford it or you don’t understand how it can help your personal life… It’s not just build and they will come.”

AT&T, Frontier Communications and CenturyLink have also accepted federal grants totaling $210 million for rural expansion through the federal Connect America Fund. AT&T has received the largest share, with $26 million annually for six years dedicated to connecting 81,000 homes in Tennessee. Speeds must be at least 10 megabits per second and 32,000 locations will be connected by year end, according to the company.

Jonathan West, CEO of Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative in Gainesboro, Tenn., has overseen a large expansion of fiber in the Cumberland region in recent years, mostly funded internally, and said a targeted grant program would help Tennessee cooperatives to grow their reach.

“Our stance that we have taken with the state government as they are trying to figure out how to best address this problem is simply, why don’t you let us expand our business model into other areas and assist with some grants because we have a proven track record,” he said.

Sixty percent of residents in Twin Lakes’ nine-county service area have access to fiber and the cooperative is on track to connect 80 percent by next year. In 2009, the speeds were also limited to 1.5 megabits per second, compared to 1,000 megabits per second today.

In Twin Lakes’ higher density areas, Charter Communications and Comcast are competitors, but neither offer fiber to those residential customers, West said.

Twin Lakes gained a $32 million federal grant in 2010, also through the Recovery Act, half of which was a loan. While the grant dollars cover just 10 percent of the $160 million project, it helped encourage the cooperative to make the large investment, West said.

Still, he understands why other companies are hesitant to make similar expansions. Twin Lakes will have to spread the costs of the fiber roll out over a 20-year period.

“It’s risky,” West said. “Twenty years is a long time in a business model so you see a lot of providers concerned about putting that much investment, especially in rural America because the profit and return in rural is tough.

“At the end of the day, our mission is to serve our membership. That’s what we were founded on. That’s the principles we believe in today. It’s risky and it’s a challenge. To the main point, small rural communities that don’t have good communication connections to the outside world are at the risk of failing altogether.”

April Patterson, a co-owner of several businesses near Livingston and Moss, Tenn., said the faster speeds provided by Twin Lakes have been critical to her companies' growth. Mitchell Creek Marina and Honest Abe Log Homes are among the enterprises she helps run, and together they employ more than 150 people. In an area that lacks a single traffic light, the combined companies are the largest employer, she said.

In recent years, marina customers increasingly needed internet while they spent time at rental cabins and on houseboats and the marina needed reliable internet to help book customers online. Since the marina began using Expedia for bookings, reservations increased by as much as 40 percent.

"I cannot tell you how many complaints — it’s a nightmare for me to even think back to," Patterson said of the slow internet speeds prior to Twin Lakes' upgrades. "I knew as a business owner you can't survive in the day and time we are in without internet."

Reach Jamie McGee at 615-259-8071 and on Twitter @JamieMcGee_.

