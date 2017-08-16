Endangered Child Alert issued for 2 children in Sparta

William Young, 4, and Salome Young, 15, were last seen at their home on Brown Street in Sparta, TN, around 9 p.m. Tuesday. (Source TBI)

NASHVILLE, TENN. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two children in White County.

William Young, 4, and Salome Young, 15, were last seen at their home on Brown Street in Sparta, TN, around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

TBI said the two children may be with their mother, 48-year-old Kimberly Young. She may be driving a maroon 2005 Chevrolet Malibu with Tennessee tag 9402DD0.

Kimberly Young has reportedly made threats in the past to harm the children and herself.

William Young is 3’ tall and weighs 55 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. Salome Young is 5’ tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Kimberly Young is 5’4” tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 931-836-3734.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM