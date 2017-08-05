WBIR
Endangered Child Alert issued for Macon Co. boy

August 05, 2017

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a child from Macon County Saturday morning.

TBI says 3-year-old Nathaniel Brown was last seen with his mother Thursday. 

He may be in a silver 2013 KIA Forte with Tennessee license plates T96-86S, according to TBI's Twitter page.

Anyone with information about Nathaniel's whereabouts can call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

 

 

 

