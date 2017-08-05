Endangered Child Alert issued for Macon Co. boy

TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for 3-year-old Nathaniel Brown. (Photo: Custom)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a child from Macon County Saturday morning.

TBI says 3-year-old Nathaniel Brown was last seen with his mother Thursday.

He may be in a silver 2013 KIA Forte with Tennessee license plates T96-86S, according to TBI's Twitter page.

Anyone with information about Nathaniel's whereabouts can call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

An ENDANGERED CHILD Alert has been issued out of Macon County for 3-year-old Nathaniel Brown. Please call 1-800-TBI-FIND with whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/1BhE9OjQVW — TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 5, 2017

3-year-old Nathaniel Brown last seen w/his mother Aug 3. May be in silver 2013 Kia Forte, TN tag T96 86S. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/hLn23XvSQi — TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 5, 2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM