Endangered Child Alert issued for Macon Co. boy

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a child from Macon County Saturday morning.
TBI says 3-year-old Nathaniel Brown was last seen with his mother Thursday.
He may be in a silver 2013 KIA Forte with Tennessee license plates T96-86S, according to TBI's Twitter page.
Anyone with information about Nathaniel's whereabouts can call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
