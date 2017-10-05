Miley & Jimmy channel Dolly & Kenny for Tonight Show duet

When it comes to country music duets, no one does it better than Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, but Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon did a pretty great rendition on The Tonight Show!
On Wednesday night's show, the pair performed "Islands in the Stream" as Kenny and Dolly. Check it out:
Not bad, right?? The two seemed to be emulating a previous performance by Kenny and Dolly during what looks like an 80's era television appearance. A little searching on YouTube surfaced this classic clip:
Pretty close. So what did Dolly think of her god daughter's rendition? She loved it, and took to Twitter to let everyone know: "I love it!!"
I love it!! @MileyCyrus @jimmyfallon ❤️ https://t.co/GSOD0OHHF7— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) October 5, 2017
Miley took to social media before the show in her full Dolly garb, saying "Good Golly Miss Dolly. Being my own Fairy Godmother today!”
#MileyWeekOnFallon pic.twitter.com/v6l3XPKuND— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) October 4, 2017
