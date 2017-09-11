Troy Gentry's funeral will be at Grand Ole Opry house

Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry (Montgomery Gentry) perform at Jason Aldean's 11th Annual Event Benefitting Susan G. Komen As Part "Opry Goes Pink" at The Grand Ole Opry on October 25, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

NASHVILLE - A celebration of Troy Gentry’s life is set for 11 a.m. Thursday at The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

The service will be open to the public.

Gentry, a member of the Grand Ole Opry and one half of country duo Montgomery Gentry, was killed Friday in a helicopter crash in Medford, N.J. He was 50.

Montgomery Gentry had hits including “Hillbilly Shoes,” “Something to Be Proud Of” and “Gone.”

Montgomery Gentry, which included Gentry and Eddie Montgomery, planned to release a new album in 2018 to mark their 20th anniversary as a duo.

MORE: Troy Gentry: A life of triumph and tragedy

Gentry is survived by his wife, Angie Gentry and daughters Taylor and Kaylee. A private, family internment will follow the public service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to T.J. Martell Foundation or The American Red Cross for hurricane relief.

For those who can’t attend the ceremony, a live stream of the service will be available at opry.com/troy-gentry.

Tennessean