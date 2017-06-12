Escaped Hawkins County inmate found

Hawkins County inmate Eric G. Hale (Photo: Barclay, Thomas)

Hawkins County authorities took an escaped inmate back into custody who ran away from a work detail Monday morning.

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said 34-year-old Eric G. Hale of Bristol, Tennessee is back in custody after running off during an inmate mowing detail at the Hawkins County Health Department in Rogersville.

Authorities found him in the Surgoinsville area of Hawkins County without incident and charged him with felony escape.

Hale is serving jail time for convictions on identity theft, a parole violation and driving on a revoked license, the sheriff said.

© 2017 WBIR.COM