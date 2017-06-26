EU fines Google a record 2.42 billion euros

The stand of US technology internet-related services and products Google is pictured at the Viva Technology event, on June 15, 2017 in Paris. / AFP PHOTO / BERTRAND GUAY (Photo credit should read BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union's competition watchdog has slapped a record 2.42 billion euro ($2.72 billion) fine on internet giant Google for breaching antitrust rules with its online shopping service.

European regulators said Tuesday that "Google has abused its market dominance as a search engine by giving an illegal advantage to another Google product, its comparison shopping service."

It gave the Mountain View, California, company 90 days to stop or face fines of up to 5 percent of the average daily worldwide turnover of parent company Alphabet.

The European Commission, which polices EU competition rules, alleges Google elevates its shopping service even when other options might have better deals.

Google maintains it's trying to package its search results in a way that makes it easier for consumers to find what they want.

