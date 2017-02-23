Facing Ghosts: Tossing the demons

Vietnam veteran Bill Batho in Cu Chi, Vietnam, 2017.

Nothing felt familiar except the rows of rubber trees lining the road at the outset of Bill Batho’s return to Cu Chi for the first time since 1969.

“It’s hard to explain. It’s all ‘growed’ up,” said the Army veteran with a bit of a bewildered smile.

He was one of two dozen East Tennessee veterans on a return trip to Vietnam for the first time since the war. They all seemed to share a “collective shock” after seeing what had happened to some of the places where they served five decades ago at war. Cities stood on land that once held shacks. Mazes of dirt roads were now paved. The people were welcoming and they never felt threatened or unsafe on the trip back.

“The tunnels bring back a lot of memories,” said Batho on an above and below ground tour of the infamous Cu Chi Tunnels.

Vietnam veteran Bill Batho in Cu Chi, Vietnam, 1969.

The network of passages allowed enemy troops to launch surprise attacks, move goods and ammunition and even treat wounded soldiers in makeshift hospitals, all under a huge strategic footprint. In all, the hand-cut system amounted to more than 125 miles of tunnels located about an hour north of Ho Chi Minh City, the former Saigon.

Cu Chi was one of the staging points for supporters of the North Vietnamese Army and Viet Cong to mass their soldiers before launching a bid to take back Saigon after the Americans first claimed that city.

“My best friend died right by my feet. I just ask myself everyday why it was him and not me, let him go home,” said Batho, his eyes welling with tears.

Before making the return trip, he explained that a counselor suggested when he arrived in Vietnam to write down a list of “demons” the combat veteran wanted to leave overseas. And before boarding the plane home, throw that list away.

“I’ll always have in the back of my head what happened over here. You can’t completely get rid of it,” said Batho, who did take that counselor’s advice just ahead of stepping onboard a plane back home.

