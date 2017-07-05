Faith and Freedom: The Steve Phillips story

Steve Phillips is sharing his story of faith and freedom on his battle with cancer. (Photo: WBIR)

BRISTOL, TENN. - As he sat down for a quiet dinner with his date, the items on the menu were running together. When he spoke, words wouldn't come out of his mouth clearly, especially for a guy who had been in broadcasting for over 30 years.

Former WBIR Sports Director Steve Phillips knew something was wrong. Fortunately, his guest that night, Jane, who would later become what he calls "his angel on earth," was a former nurse at Vanderbilt.

"We went to the ER thinking it might be a stroke," she says.

It wasn't.

"I was diagnosed with a brain tumor that was inoperable," says Steve in a calm voice.

It was glioblastoma multiforme, which meant he had more than one malignant tumor.

"I've talked to God a lot, prayed a lot, but I've never asked Him why," reflects Steve at his home in Bristol, Tennessee.

"I know He has a reason, so I don't have to worry about that."

Steve Phillips: Faith and Freedom (Photo: WBIR)

Steve and Jane both credit their Christian faith for their peace during this tough journey of life.

"This is who I am and what I've prepared for my whole life," says the man who covered sports over five different decades.

Much of Steve's treatment has taken place at Duke where he spent several weeks at a time undergoing radiation and sessions with a team of doctors to find the best plan of attack.

As expected, East Tennesseans, many of whom watched Steve for many years on Channel 10 before he left over four years ago, have stepped up to show their support.

"The response has been overwhelming," says Steve. "It really is a God thing."

Steve and Jane hope the peace they've received through their faith during such a difficult time gives hope to others who are suffering as well.

If you would like to reach out to Steve or help him, you can visit his GoFundMe page.

