Faith and Freedom: The Steve Phillips Story airs July 4 at 6 p.m.

Steve Phillips is sharing his story of faith and freedom on his battle with cancer. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - For years, he told you the sports news of East Tennessee as our WBIR Channel 10 sports anchor.

On July 4 on WBIR at 6 p.m., Steve Phillips tells the story of how faith is carrying him through his fight with cancer.

Steve was known for his humor, gentle spirit and love of all sports. He was a masterful storyteller and he always did it the right way.

Steve Phillips is sharing his story of faith and freedom on his battle with cancer. (Photo: WBIR)

Steve was diagnosed with a brain tumor and he's sharing his story of faith and freedom.

Steve Phillips: Faith and Freedom (Photo: WBIR)

If you'd like to donate to Steve's medical costs, there is a GoFundMe page which already has nearly $22 thousand raised.

© 2017 WBIR.COM