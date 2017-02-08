Fallen Nashville officer had history of heroism

Metro Nashville Police Officer Eric Mumaw died after performing a water rescue. (Photo: Custom)

Before he sprung to action to save a woman who police say was suicidal, Metro Nashville Police Officer Eric Mumaw had a long track record of heroism and saving lives.

Mumaw, 44, died before sunrise in the Cumberland River on Thursday morning after the incident. It was hardly the first time he risked his life on the job.

In 2007, according to Tennessean coverage, he was on duty and noticed an SUV speed away from a gas station. A man came outside shouting that his car had been stolen and his baby was inside. Mumaw pursued the stolen vehicle until it ran off the road. The suspect was arrested a short time later and the baby, unharmed, was reunited with his father.

Mumaw received the department's Life Saving Award in 2011. Metro Police tweeted a photo of Mumaw and other officers at a ceremony with then-Mayor Karl Dean.

Sgt. Robert Weaver of the Hermitage precinct said Mumaw — who was in Weaver’s wedding — went out of his way to help the people he served.

“When he was up here in Madison, there was an individual that he went and — one of the homeless people that lives here in Madison — Officer Mumaw had noticed him on several calls, and knew that this was a person who needed just a little bit of help. And went to the McDonalds one night and bought him a meal, and took it took it to him and was, you know, appreciative that this person wasn’t causing trouble,” Weaver said.

"He was the epitome of a community police officer.”

According to Tennessean reporting at the time, Mumaw apprehended two men accused of taking part in multiple hold-ups, including one in which a store clerk was stabbed. Mumaw pulled over a damaged getaway car on Gallatin Pike after the suspects had robbed clerks at the Family Dollar in Joelton and another clerk at the Great Escape memorabilia store in Madison.

Mumaw also received the department's Exemplary Service Award in 2003.

“(He) lost his life this morning saving a life,” police Chief Anderson said through tears at the scene. “We’re very fortunate that the other officers who were with him weren’t pulled under as he was. But I know he died doing what he loves. He loved this midnight shift and he gave his life.”

“Eric was one of those guys that I always liked to see because we always traded insults with each other in a friendly way. That’s the way he was with everyone. So I know his whole detail is over there’re, they’re grieving and they’re going to miss him.”

“Although his life was lost, it’s important that his body was recovered and he is now at peace.”

An emotional Metro Councilman Doug Pardue, a retired Metro police officer, said he hadn’t spoken to Mumaw since he retired from the department a decade ago. Pardue choked up as he spoke of the bravery of police offcers: “Every one of them would do the same.”

Tennessean reporters Joey Garrison, Dave Boucher and Holly Meyer contributed to this story.

This article was previously published in The Tennessean.

