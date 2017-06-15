Family: 2-year-old shot in the head dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two-year-old Laylah Washington died Tuesday night at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital after being shot in the head Sunday.

Washington's family members said they're angry that someone could do this to an innocent child.

"People saying she fighting for her life, but she's brain dead according the doctors," Terry Washington, Laylah's uncle, said. "What I'm going to say is pray for her, and pray for us."

The girl's mother told police the incident happened when several cars were “driving crazy” around the parking lot and one of the men, who was driving a Chevy Impala, nearly hit her car.

She yelled, “Don’t hit my car!” at the man, who then yelled something inaudible back at her.

The woman drove across the street and picked up her sons. She then drove out of the shopping center but didn’t realize the Chevy Impala was following her until she turned on Kirby Parkway.

The woman said she heard shots and told her kids to get down.

When she realized the 2-year-old was shot, she drove to a fire station for help.

The people responsible for the shooting still haven't been caught, and Terry said he struggles with how to feel about them.

"I do forgive them, but another part of me, Lord have mercy I hope I never meet them," he said.

The family said Laylah's mother, who has yet to speak publicly, is both heartbroken and angry.

"You can tell she's mad, but she hasn't expressed her anger that much," Terry said.

Memphis Police Department Director Mike Rallings released the following statement:

“When I was told that someone shot and critically injured 2-year-old Laylah Washington, I was disgusted. This type of senseless violence must stop. Someone knows who committed this heinous crime, and I urge you to do the right thing and call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH. To the family of little Laylah, I want you to know that I am praying for you. Also, know that the men and women of the Memphis Police Department are working tirelessly to bring justice to those with no regard for human life. Again, if you know anything about this incident or any other crime, please call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.”

The family said they have not set up a GoFundMe account at this time.

