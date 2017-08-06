Family dog, medical staff ensure husband lives to celebrate 45th anniversary

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- August 5 marked Joanne and Rick Vigenski's 45th wedding anniversary, a milestone the couple thought they would never see.

A few days before the anniversary, Rick and his trusty dog. Yogi, took a walk near the tennis courts at Regent University. Suddenly, Rick passed out.

"I don't know what the hell happened. I don't know," he told 13News Now. "The best answer I can give is alien abduction, because I have no idea."

Staff members at Sentara Leigh Hospital surprised the Vigenskis with a dinner to enjoy with their three adult children as Rick and Joanne celebrated their anniversary.

Not only did the family thank the hospital staff and the first responders, but the Vigenskis also are grateful for Yogi for alerting someone that Rick was unconscious.

Choking back tears Rick said, "Uhm, my dog, I think had a lot to do with people noticing my predicament," said Rick.

"Didn't know that was going to happen Wednesday night if he was going to make it," said Joanne. "They were asking me would he want everything done, and anybody who came in the room I was asking, 'Have you ever seen anyone with a 109 temperature live?' and, they said no, so I thought that was going to be the end."

"I really remind myself how blessed I am to have them in my life and they make my life possible," said Rick.

Although Joanne was impressed with the fancy hospital dinner, she said hopefully for their 50th anniversary they could take a romantic cruise.



