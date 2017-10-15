FBI investigates pipe bomb at Civil War Reenactment in Virginia

FREDERICK COUNTY, VA (WUSA9) - A pipe bomb was located on the grounds of the Cedar Creek & Belle Grove National Park in Middletown, Va. during an annual reenactment just days after receiving threats, an FBI Source tells WUSA9.

Police were called to the park Saturday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. Virginia State Police determined that the object was safe and no one was hurt.

On Wednesday, a letter threatened harm to the participants and spectators. Both the threat and device were investigated by the FBI and Frederick County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity, or may have information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact the FBI at 804-261-1044.

