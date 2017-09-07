Shelter in place order lifted after chemical release at WACKER

Fire at Wacker Chemical in Charleston, Tenn. from Richie King, WRCB viewer

CHARLESTON, TENN. - UPDATE: The Bradley County EMA tweeted at 5:35 p.m. that the shelter in place had been lifted, and people could resume their normal activities. We could see traffic moving once again on the interstate, though we still haven't heard official word that it was reopened.

Wacker released a statement stating at around 3:40 p.m., a mechanical incident cased a hydrogen chemical release.

"WACKER's immediate emergency response to contain the release resulted in a visible steam cloud. WACKER is continuously monitoring air quality and measurements confirm air quality is not harmful. All WACKER employees and contractor employees are accounted for. The plant is temporarily closed.

In accordance with WACKER’s standard protocol the plant’s incident response team immediately dispatched and was joined by Cleveland-Bradley County Emergency Management Agency."

Original story

A fire at a chemical plant in Charleston, Tenn. sent a large plume of smoke into the air that can be seen from I-75 and has prompted officials to warn residents to stay inside. The interstate is shut down in that area.

Firefighters were called to Wacker Chemie AG in Bradley County for a reported fire Thursday afternoon.

Bradley County Fire Chief Shawn Fairbanks told Channel 3 his department was working with Wacker to "stop a leak." Bradley County Sheriff's Office spokesman James Bradford said the smoke was caused by a low concentration of hydrochloric acid.

Eyewitnesses said they heard a loud sound and then saw heavy smoke coming from I-75 north. We've heard from viewers in McMinn and Monroe counties who said they heard the boom.

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office posted a warning on their Facebook page telling people to shelter in place. Employees at a nearby Hardees told 10News they were told to shut the doors and turn off the air conditioning.





The Bradley County EMA tweeted that a local school was sheltering in place, and telling people to avoid the Charleson area.

Stay out of the area of Charleston. Emergency personnel responding to Wacker. https://t.co/k3SBPq8TNk — Bradley County EMA (@CBCEMA) September 7, 2017

I-75 is closed from mile markers 26-37. A portion of Highway 11 in McMinn Co. is also closed .

Charleston is located in Bradley County, between Athens and Cleveland.

EMA officials called the fire a level 3 incident, and said the company's own fire department was responding, along with the Charleston Fire Department.

