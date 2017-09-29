'Flatliners' stars discuss life's biggest question

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Actress Ellen Page arrives at the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Flatliners" at the Ace Theatre on September 27, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2017 Getty Images)

Flatliners is asking the ultimate question again.

Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev, Kiersey Clemons and James Norton star as medical students who experiment with monitored near-death experiences to find out what happens in the moments after we die.

The new movie (in theaters Friday) is a remake of the 1990 sci-fi/horror film with Julia Roberts, Kiefer Sutherland and Kevin Bacon seeking the same answers.

We asked the cast of the new Flatliners what they believe happens once we shake off this mortal coil.

Diego Luna believes in 'The Force'

Luna, 37, died heroically onscreen as Cassian Andor in 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.'

"When I had my (two) kids, it came back to me. This need to believe that I am somehow going to still be part of their lives. Not in this form, but in some other.

"I’m not religious, but I think we’re part of something bigger; a little dot in a gigantic painting. I believe we become part of this energy. My philosophy is shaped some by Star Wars. Definitely. The idea of 'The Force' is something I really fancy — being part of the energy of those you love in a different way. And the chance to still connect with others."

Nina Dobrev likes the idea of second chances

The 'Vampire Diaries' star, 28, hopes to be back.

"I'd like to believe in reincarnation. That we're on this Earth to accomplish something, and that if we don't manage to do so, hopefully we get another chance to come back and fulfill our destiny. But who knows? I've concluded that we're not meant to know one of the few mysteries left in life. I'm not anxious to find the answer anytime soon."

Michael Douglas has heard the angels sing

Actor Douglas, 73, who produced both 'Flatliners' movies, has firsthand experience.

"I almost drowned while attending college in California. I did hear angels singing, saw a white light and then relaxation came over me as I faced death. I'm not a believer in the afterlife, but I do think we have a mechanism in our brain that takes over and makes it easier to accept the inevitable during the process of dying."

Kiersey Clemons doubts Grandma saw the light

The 'Justice League' star, 23, has wondered her entire life.

"I’m pretty religious, so I’ve spent my whole life kind of thinking about what happens when we die. My grandma saw the light when she was my age. She’s been telling that story forever. I don’t know, it kind of sounds fabricated. She’s always talking about 'the light.' So in my mind, I kind of based (the movie portrayal) on that’s what happens when you die."

Ellen Page isn't going there

Page ('Inception,' 'Juno'), 30, plays a medical student seeking death's secrets. But she leaves it at that.

"I have no theories about it. That’s the only answer to have, for goodness sake."

