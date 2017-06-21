Florida deputy gets up-close encounter with bear

One of the great things about living here in Florida is all the wildlife. A Marion County deputy got an up-close look at our wildlife recently.

While on patrol, Deputy Remington captured video of a bear walking across the road. But it didn’t end there. The curious fellow came right up to the deputy’s squad car for a close-up!

The video was posted Sunday morning to the Marion County Sheriff's Office Facebook page and within an hour, had more than 125 shares and 300 likes.

