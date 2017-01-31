Four soldiers injured in helicopter crash at Fort Campbell

The Blackhawk is the Army's version of an air ambulance

CLARKSVILLE, TENN - Four soldiers were injured in a crash involving a UH60 Blackhawk helicopter on Fort Campbell Tuesday morning.

Lt. Col. Chevelle Thomas has confirmed that the incident involved 1 helicopter. There were only four people on board.

Fort Campbell officials say the incident occurred around 11:07 a.m. and taken to hospitals to be treated.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center spokeswoman Tavia Smith said LifeFlight picked up three soldiers and transported them to the trauma unit.

As of about 1 p.m. two of the soldiers were in critical condition and one was in critical but stable condition, Smith said.

The condition of the fourth soldier was not immediately known.

Director of Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency Jerry Buchanan confirmed post officials had contacted him to ask Emergency Medical Services personnel to respond "for a situation on Fort Campbell".

The last helicopter training-related crash at Fort Campbell was in December 2015 when two pilots, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kevin M. Weiss, 32, of McHenry, Ill., and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Alex Caraballoleon, 35, of Patillas, Puerto Rico, were killed after their AH-64 Apache crashed in a soybean field near Fort Campbell.

UH 60 Blackhawk is a front-line utility helicopter used for air assault, air cavalry, and aeromedical evacuation units.

