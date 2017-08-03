Fred's stores issues recall of charcoal grills due to fire hazard

(Photo: Heit, Jared)

Several Fred's stores across the country, including Tennessee, are recalling a certain brand of charcoal grill sold between Jan. and June 2017.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there are two reports of the exterior paint on the grill igniting, but no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the Living Traditions mini barrel charcoal grills sold between January and June of 2017, model number SXB1501 and UPC 0000019877. It was manufactured by Bazhou Sanix Steel of China.

Consumers are urged to stop using immediately and return the grill to any Fred's store for a full refund of the purchase price.

More information about the recall found here.

